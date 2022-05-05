Weitzman National Museum Of American Jewish History To Reopen After 2-Year Pandemic Shutdown

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A Philadelphia museum will soon reopen to the public after the pandemic shut its doors two years ago. The Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History in Old City will welcome visitors again on Friday, May 13.
It will offer four new installations and exhibits. One is perfect for selfies.
“We have our brand new, bright yellow market giant “oy,yo” sculpture at the corner of 5th and Market,” Emily August with the museum said. “It’s a great opportunity for not only a selfie but some conversation about the meaning of words and the things that we have in common with each other.”
Museum admission will be free for the near future, thanks to a generous grant.