PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Temple University held in-person graduation for the first time since 2019. Thousands of graduates and loved ones gathered Thursday morning at the Liacouras Center for the ceremony.
Basketball Hall of Famer and former Owls women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley, who’s currently at the University of South Carolina, was one of the luminaries receiving honorary degrees. She was also one of the commencement speakers.
About 10,000 students earned degrees from Temple this year, including nearly 7,000 undergraduates.