PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Things have gone from bad to worse for the Sixers. Down 2-0 in the series to the Miami Heat, it looks as though MVP finalist Joel Embiid will also miss Game 3 Friday night in Philly.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski says Embiid is listed as out for Game 3. However, progress could be made before the game that could change his availability.

Embiid has missed the first two games of the series with an orbital fracture and a concussion that he suffered during the decisive Game 6 win over the Toronto Raptors in the first round.

James Harden and Tyrese Maxey obviously are missing Embiid. The Philly guards couldn’t find a way to get a split at Miami, the top seed in the East, without the five-time All-Star.

The Sixers weren’t closer than eight points in the fourth quarter of the first two games, and Maxey sees the first quarter as the key to changing that.

“When we go home with the crowd on our side, we’ve got to hit first,” Maxey said after the 119-103 loss in Game 2. “Coach Doc said something in the locker room before the game about, ‘Let’s not be a counterpunching team tonight.’ I think that really hit home. We’ve got to go after them first and put them on their heels.”

Philadelphia is battling history, too.

Miami has taken a 2-0 lead in 18 previous series, including the first round this season against Atlanta, and won the matchup every time. The 76ers have dropped the first two games 19 previous times, never recovering to win the series.

Bam Adebayo led the Heat with 23 points in Game 2. The Miami center tops the list of players impacted by the possible return of the 7-foot Embiid.

“It changes dramatically. You’re talking about MVP talent,” Heat coach Eric Spoelstra said. “We knew that this series was going to shift and it was going to change pretty dramatically. It’s better for it to change dramatically when we’re able to get a couple of wins.”