PHILADELPHIA (CBS) SEPTA will unveil new personnel and security firms that have started working on the transit system to engage riders and serve as extra eyes and ears for Transit Police. The briefing will take place at approximately 11:30 a.m. Thursday and will be streamed on CBS News Philly above.
SEPTA officials will detail the new program and also provide and update their efforts to enhance safety and security.
- What: SEPTA will unveil new personnel and security firms that have started working on the transit system to engage riders and serve as extra eyes and ears for Transit Police on Thursday.
- When: Thursday, May 5, 2022.
- Time: 11:30 a.m.
