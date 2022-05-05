PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — SEPTA has announced plans to increase security on Thursday. The CEO of SEPTA and its police chief were both on hand to announce plans to add security.
SEPTA is focusing on the Market Frankford and Broad Street Lines.
Eyewitness News has been told these will not be police officers, but rather private security guards. The transit agency has been using the guards since the winter, but now they’re adding more guards.
In a news release, SEPTA said they will serve as extra eyes and ears for transit police and will engage with customers about the rules of riding.
About 90 guards will be in stations and on subway cars.
"The outreach personnel are part of SEPTA's scope, safety, cleaning, ownership, partnerships, and engagement program," Leslie Richards, the CEO and General Manager of SEPTA, said. "To be clear, none of these auxiliary programs are replacements for our law enforcement. But they are and they do act as a force multiplier, helping us keep everybody safe."
The new guards will be deployed immediately.