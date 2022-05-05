PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia school officials are implementing new safety precautions as gun-related incidents and violence rise across the city and country. The School District of Philadelphia will begin periodical weapons screenings in middle schools and elementary schools that have middle school grades beginning Monday, May 9, a spokesperson confirms to CBS3.
The school district says the weapons screenings are in response to the surge in violence in Philadelphia and the U.S.