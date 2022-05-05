CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local News, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – With May being National Mental Health Awareness Month, the School District of Philadelphia will share details on how the mental well-being of students is being addressed. The briefing will take place at approximately 10 a.m. and be streamed on CBS News Philly above. 

  • What: The School District of Philadelphia will share details on how the mental well-being of students is being addressed.
  • When: Thursday, May 5, 2022.
  • Time: 10 a.m.
  • Online stream: Live in the player above and your mobile streaming device.

