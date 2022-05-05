PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – With May being National Mental Health Awareness Month, the School District of Philadelphia will share details on how the mental well-being of students is being addressed. The briefing will take place at approximately 10 a.m. and be streamed on CBS News Philly above.
- What: The School District of Philadelphia will share details on how the mental well-being of students is being addressed.
- When: Thursday, May 5, 2022.
- Time: 10 a.m.
- Online stream: Live in the player above and your mobile streaming device.
