WATCH: Philadelphia Police Wrangle 2 Goats In Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police had to wrangle two goats in Kensington on Thursday morning. They were wandering around the 3000 block of Kensington Avenue.
A neighbor posted the video on the Citizen app.
A police officer was trying to put the goat into the back of a squad car. The video shows the other goat in the back seat of another car.
Eyewitness News has been told they came from home about three blocks away. It's unclear if they're kids or just a couple of old goats.
The good news is they’re no longer on the lam after their early morning stroll through Kensington.