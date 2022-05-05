WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Mother’s Day is just days away. One local organization is empowering mothers by equipping them with some of the supplies and skills they need to raise their children.

Eight-month-old Meadow is her mother’s pride and joy. But Autumn Clark shares that her beautiful journey to motherhood was met with challenges.

“I had no idea about breastfeeding. I had no resources, didn’t know which breast pump I needed to pick,” Clark said.

She turned to Harper’s Heart, a nonprofit based in Wilmington, Delaware that provides free baby essentials and educational classes for moms in need.

“I got the breast pump while I was pregnant. Towards the end of my pregnancy, I was able to attend a breastfeeding class with a lactation specialist. It changed everything for me,” Clark said.

Giovanna Andrews founded Harper’s Heart in 2018 after the birth of her daughter, Isabella Harper.

At the time, all she had to give away were a few diapers and onesies stashed in a small box in the corner.

“It’s so nice that this box has turned into now an office space, where I have an office full of things that I give out to moms daily,” Andrews said.

For her, helping other moms is personal.

Over the years, Harper’s Heart has given away more than $300,000 worth of baby essentials. These cribs and breast pumps will soon be in the hands of new moms.

“We have done it through amazing organizations. We are in partnership with Medela, Evenflo, the Kenny Family Foundation,” Andrews said.

Now, several moms are receiving a gift from the heart right in time for Mother’s Day.

“A lot of places that you work with, they want a bunch of information about you. Just knowing that there is this foundation that we can go to is amazing,” Clark said.

Here at Harper’s Heart, every day is Mother’s Day.