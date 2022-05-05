NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – An Audubon man has been arrested on felony charges for allegedly possessing child pornography, officials announced on Thursday. Edward Elvin, 65, was charged with 252 felony counts of possessing child pornography and one count of criminal use of a communication facility.
Officials say their investigation began in April after the Montgomery County Detective Bureau received a Cybertip from Apple, via the Delaware County Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
The tip included images suspected to be child pornography emailed from March 5 and March 7 earlier this year. The investigation revealed the images were child pornography and the girls were between the ages of approximately 3 and 12-years-old.
Officials say detectives traced the IP address of the email account to Elvin's home on Park Avenue in Audubon in Lower Providence Township.
At the end of April, officials say they executed a search warrant on his home and seized Elvin’s phone after child pornography was found on his phone at the scene. The phone is set to be forensically examined for additional child pornography materials, according to a release.
Elvin was arraigned on April 28. His bail was set at $99,000 cash.
Elvin’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 10.