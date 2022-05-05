CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –  Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers will speak with the media on Thursday following the team’s 119-103 loss to the Miami Heat in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. The press conference will take place at approximately 12:30 p.m. and be streamed on CBS News Philly above. 

  • When: Thursday, May 5, 2022.
  • Time: 12:30 p.m.
  • Online stream: Live in the player above and your mobile streaming device.

