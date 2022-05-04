PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Gov. Tom Wolf will address access to abortion in Pennsylvania and ensure protection over women’s right to choose on Wednesday morning. The press conference is expected to begin at 11 a.m. and will be streamed on CBS News Philly.

Wolf’s remarks come following a leaked draft opinion suggesting the Supreme Court may overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 ruling that legalized abortion.

Chief Justice John Roberts confirmed the report of the draft opinion, calling the leak a “betrayal of the confidences of the court:”

To the extent this betrayal of the confidences of the Court was intended to undermine the integrity of our operations, it will not succeed. The work of the Court will not be affected in any way.

We at the Court are blessed to have a workforce – permanent employees and law clerks alike – intensely loyal to the institution and dedicated to the rule of law. Court employees have an exemplary and important tradition of respecting the confidentiality of the judicial process and upholding the trust of the Court. This was a singular and egregious breach of that trust that is an affront to the Court and the community of public servants who work here.

Roberts says there will be an investigation into the leak.

An official ruling has not been made yet, but if the draft opinion stands, the future of abortion rights would lie with individual states – which has already sparked protests across the country.

Hundreds of people gathered at Philadelphia’s City Hall on Tuesday evening.

Organizers say it took a mass movement to win Roe v. Wade and it will take a similar movement to defend it.

If Roe is overturned, women would lose their federally-protected right to an abortion as early as June, something that has been intact since 1973. Twenty-six states are poised to outlaw abortion or weaken access, and 16 are in the other direction with laws designed to protect rights.

Some states, including New Jersey and Delaware, have laws to protect abortion rights, but there is no such legal protection in the Keystone State.

The GOP currently has the majority in the Pennsylvania House and Senate, but Gov. Tom Wolf has made it clear he will veto any legislation to overturn the current statute.

On Tuesday, Gov. Tom Wolf tweeted assuring Pennsylvanians abortion “is and will remain legal” in the Commonwealth.

Abortion is and will remain legal in Pennsylvania. 3 things to keep in mind: 1️⃣ An official ruling has not yet been made 2️⃣ Once #SCOTUS does rule, it’s up to states to pass legislation to change abortion laws 3️⃣ I’ll veto any anti-choice legislation that lands on my desk https://t.co/kbBGadiMMS — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) May 3, 2022

A Temple law professor says she doesn’t think there will be a rush to stop abortions in Pennsylvania if Roe is overturned.

“I don’t think there will be a rush to ban abortions after Roe is overturned, if Roe is overturned. But I think that’ there’s not gonna be a rush to appeal the abortion restrictions that are on Pennsylvania books,” Temple law professor Rachel Rebouche said.