PHILADELPHIA (CNN) — Break out the lightsabers and “May the 4th be with you.” Wednesday is National Star Wars Day.
It's a day for Star Wars fans to celebrate all things pertaining to a galaxy far, far away.
Wondering how May 4th was claimed by Star Wars fans? It originated in Toronto with a trivia game and costume contest in 2011.
And of course, it is a play on the iconic Jedi blessing "May the force be with you."
You can celebrate the day by showing off your lightsaber or maybe your best Wookie impression on social media using the hashtag “National Star Wars Day.”