Philadelphia Police: 14-Year-Old Boy Hospitalized After Being Shot In West Oak Lane

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia teenager is in the hospital after he was shot in the city’s West Oak Lane section early Wednesday morning. Police say the 14-year-old was hit once in the leg just before 3:30 a.m.
The teenager's mother then rushed him to the hospital.
As of Wednesday morning, it's unclear where or how the boy was shot.
However, police tell Eyewitness News they are looking into the possibility that the boy may have shot himself.
