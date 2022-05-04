Man Shot During Attempted Carjacking In Philadelphia's Olney Section, Police Say

CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man was shot during a carjacking attempt in Philadelphia’s Olney neighborhood on Tuesday night. It happened around 11:30 p.m. on the 100 block of East Fisher Avenue. 

Police say the victim was getting out of his car when two men approached him and demanded his keys.

The 24-year-old victim refused and that’s when police say he was shot in the foot

Police say the victim returned fire but didn’t hit anyone.

So far, no arrests have been made.

