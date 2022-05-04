MARLTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey’s single-use bag ban went into effect Wednesday. It is considered one of the strictest bans on plastic and single-use paper bags in the nation.

Grocery stores are going to be where folks see the most changes because both paper and plastic bags are not allowed. Rastelli Market Fresh in Marlton, Burlington County is giving out free reusable bags to help people through the process.

Many customers in Rastelli’s on Wednesday morning brought their own reusable bags, though some told Eyewitness News they forgot Wednesday was the day the ban took effect and grabbed a few free bags.

Customers had mixed feelings about the ban. Some support it completely, others wish it didn’t go so far as to ban paper bags.

Market Fresh manager Chris Dougherty says Wednesdays start off slow, which he says is good for them because cashiers can practice their lines with customers and get used to packing groceries into the reusable bags.

“A small difference, the paper bags stand up easier and they’re just used to handling them,” Dougherty said. “No matter what the difference is any time you change something it’s just a little getting used to it, but you know it’s been pretty seamless.”

