CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — Police in Chester are searching for a shooter who killed a man in a corner market Wednesday morning and then ran into a home with children inside. Police are asking for the public’s help locating the suspect, 18-year-old Muhammad McBride.

The shooting happened on the 1100 block of West 3rd Street around 10 a.m.

CBS3 was outside the home earlier this afternoon as SWAT arrived and children were seen being carried from the home to safety.

Investigators initially believed the suspected killer was hiding inside.

Police say a drone was flown but officers couldn’t locate the gunman.

Officers are now searching for the shooter elsewhere.

Neighbors call the gunfire alarming.

“All I could do is run and get under the car, man. We need to really clean up the streets. We need a safe environment for all these kids running around here, man,” a neighbor said.

No arrests have been made.

The victim’s identity has not been released.