CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — Police in Chester are searching for a shooter who killed a man in a corner market Wednesday morning and then ran into a home with children inside. Police are asking for the public’s help locating the suspect, 18-year-old Muhammad McBride.
The shooting happened on the 1100 block of West 3rd Street around 10 a.m.READ MORE: 'Unamerican And Unacceptable': Gov. Tom Wolf Says Potential Overturning Of Roe V. Wade Puts Right To Make Own, Private Medical Decisions At Risk
CBS3 was outside the home earlier this afternoon as SWAT arrived and children were seen being carried from the home to safety.
Investigators initially believed the suspected killer was hiding inside.
Police say a drone was flown but officers couldn’t locate the gunman.READ MORE: New Jersey Shoppers Have Mixed Feelings About State's Single-Use Bag Ban
Officers are now searching for the shooter elsewhere.
Neighbors call the gunfire alarming.
“All I could do is run and get under the car, man. We need to really clean up the streets. We need a safe environment for all these kids running around here, man,” a neighbor said.
No arrests have been made.MORE NEWS: 2 South Jersey Firefighters Honored For Bravery After Saving Family Trapped Inside Burning Apartment
The victim’s identity has not been released.