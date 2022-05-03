UPPER MAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A Bucks County community will hold a vigil on Tuesday night for two young boys who are on life support. Their mother, Trinh Nguyen, is accused of shooting them, then pointing the gun at a 22-year-old neighbor.
It happened on Timber Ridge Road in Upper Makefield Township on Monday morning.
Nguyen is charged with attempted murder and those charges are expected to be upgraded to homicide once the boys, ages 13 and 9, are taken off life support.
According to the Bucks County District Attorney, the boys' organs will be donated.
The vigil is expected to begin at 7 p.m.