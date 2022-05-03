UPPER MAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Family, friends and neighbors are praying for two young boys who police say were shot by their mother in Upper Makefield Township. They gathered for a vigil in Washington Crossing Tuesday night.

The brothers are on life support.

This is the same church where police took the boys’ mother into custody Monday. One day later, friends of the middle and elementary school brothers came here to grieve.

“We felt like after the initial shock that we wanted to create a space for our community to grieve together,” pastor George Clash said.

Friends and classmates of 13-year-old Jeffrey “JT” and 9-year-old Nelson Tini came together Tuesday night inside the Washington Crossing United Methodist Church to remember the brothers who were allegedly shot by their mother inside their Upper Makefield home early Monday morning.

“I think a lot of them are numb. It’s just unthinkable. This is a mom they knew because they spent a lot of time with Jeffrey and been at his home or been in the car with his mom and it’s just this does not happen,” April Franlin said.

Thirty-eight-year-old Trinh Nguyen sits behind bars on attempted murder charges while her two young sons remain on life support waiting to donate their organs through the Gift of Life.

“It’s a bad situation she was dealing with and we all didn’t know it was that bad. She was a kind person,” Meg Smith said.

According to court records, Nguyen was being evicted from the property she rented from her ex-husband’s sister and had reportedly attempted to shoot her ex-husband’s nephew.

Now as so many so young try to cope, they find strength in each other.

Nguyen is currently charged with three counts of attempted murder. Those charges are expected to be upgraded.