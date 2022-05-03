PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man is fighting for his life after he was stabbed in North Philadelphia. It happened around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday at 26th and Seltzer Streets.
Police say the victim was stabbed multiple times in his neck and chest.READ MORE: Inflation Continues To Drive Gas Prices Up Across Tri-State Region
He was taken to an area hospital and is in critical condition.READ MORE: Local Governors Respond After Report Of Draft Opinion Suggests Supreme Court May Overturn Roe V. Wade
There is no word on a motive at this time.MORE NEWS: Vigil Being Held In Bucks County For 2 Young Boys On Life Support Following Shooting
No arrests have been made.