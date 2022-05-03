CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man is fighting for his life after he was stabbed in North Philadelphia. It happened around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday at 26th and Seltzer Streets.

Police say the victim was stabbed multiple times in his neck and chest.

READ MORE: Inflation Continues To Drive Gas Prices Up Across Tri-State Region

He was taken to an area hospital and is in critical condition.

READ MORE: Local Governors Respond After Report Of Draft Opinion Suggests Supreme Court May Overturn Roe V. Wade

There is no word on a motive at this time.

MORE NEWS: Vigil Being Held In Bucks County For 2 Young Boys On Life Support Following Shooting

No arrests have been made.