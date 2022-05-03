TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy will deliver remarks on Tuesday morning following a report of a draft opinion suggesting the Supreme Court may overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 case that legalized abortion. The press conference is expected to begin at 11 a.m. and will be streamed on CBS News Philly.

What : Gov. Phil Murphy to deliver remarks on new reports of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade

When : Tuesday, May 3

Time : 11 a.m.

: 11 a.m. Where: In the player above or on your streaming device through CBS News Philly

Strong reaction erupted on both sides of the abortion issue after POLITICO received a copy of the 98-page draft opinion from a person familiar with the court’s proceedings in the Mississippi abortion ban case along with other details supporting the authenticity of the document.

An official ruling has not been made yet, but if this draft opinion stands, women could lose their federally protected right to an abortion by the end of June – and that’s already sparking protests.

Supports and opponents of abortion rights clashed outside of the Supreme Court early Tuesday morning in a preview for what could be a state-by-state fight if the decision becomes published.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy called the news of the report, “a truly dark day in America.”

He is also assuring New Jerseyans that if this draft opinion stands, it will not change the Garden State’s “access to abortion.”

I want to assure every New Jerseyan that today’s news about the Supreme Court does not change access to abortion in our state.

— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) May 3, 2022

While the court says it is not commenting on the report, sources tell CBS News that Chief Justice John Roberts is likely to order an investigation that includes the FBI to determine the source of the leak.