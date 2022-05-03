TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – New Jersey’s single-use plastics ban goes into effect Wednesday, and there’s a lot residents need to know.
The big change is that grocery stores and other retailers can no longer give you single-use plastic bags. Larger grocery stores are not allowed to give out paper bags either.READ MORE: Hundreds Rally Outside Philadelphia City Hall To Defend Roe V. Wade
Styrofoam food products are also outlawed under the new law.READ MORE: SEPTA Says Its Making Changes To Protect Passengers After Series Of Attacks, Adding 'Outreach Specialists'
There are some exceptions to the bag ban, like the plastic bags you use to buy fruits and vegetables.MORE NEWS: Bear Spotted Roaming In Delaware County After Being Hit By Tranquilizer Dart, Running Off
Stores caught breaking the law will get a warning at first. Then they could be fined up to $1,000 for their second offense and up to $5,000 for a third.