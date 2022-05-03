PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Inflation continues to drive gas prices to record highs. In the Philadelphia region, average gas prices reached $4.41 Tuesday, up 4 cents overnight and 12 cents in the last week, according to AAA Mid-Atlantic.
Across Pennsylvania, the average gallon of gas is up to $4.37, rising 3 cents overnight and 6 cents in the last week.READ MORE: Local Leaders Respond After Report Of Draft Opinion Suggests Supreme Court May Overturn Roe V. Wade
In South Jersey, the gas average is $4.22, up 3 cents overnight and 14 cents in the last week and Delaware has the lowest overnight increase going up one penny to $4.25 per gallon.READ MORE: WATCH LIVE: NJ Gov. Murphy To Deliver Remarks After Report Of Draft Opinion Suggests SCOTUS May Overturn Roe V. Wade
Click here to find the cheapest gas prices in your area.MORE NEWS: Vigil Being Held In Bucks County For 2 Young Boys On Life Support Following Shooting