CLIFTON HEIGHTS, Pa. (CBS) — Beware of the bear. It’s roaming near homes in Delaware County.

Authorities are scrambling to capture it, even using pastries, cakes and doughnuts as bait. Many people spotted the bear in the Lansdowne area.

Game wardens hit the bear with a tranquilizer dart but it ran away and they don’t know where it is anymore. The area is too swampy to keep searching.

Officials are hoping the bear will wander into a trap that will remain overnight.

Pennsylvania game wardens spent hours searching for an elusive black bear in Kent Dog Park in Drexel Hill Tuesday.

The bear was originally spotted in the area of Bridge Street and Dennison Avenue.

“I find that pretty crazy. It’s a very suburban area. It’s not many wooded areas around here,” Drexel Hill resident Matthew Carroll said.

Police from Upper Darby, Clifton Heights and Lansdowne were the first to respond, telling residents to stay in their homes.

Nearby, Charles Kelly Elementary School was put on lockdown in case the bear got too close.

“That definitely makes me nervous because there’s a lot of children around here that play,” Carroll said.

Dozens of spectators gathered on the bridge as game wardens closed in.

“It’s exciting, I guess. Stuff like this doesn’t really happen around here. Yeah, people are just curious,” Donna Roken said.

Finding the bear amid the thick brush was a challenge.

“Two of us positioned ourselves with our tranquilizer guns and the other two wardens pushed it to us. And the one warden, she shot and missed and then I was able to shoot and hit it but it either went to sleep and we couldn’t find it or it didn’t work,” said Jerrold Czech with the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

Plan B is that doughnuts in a culvert trap will lure the bear in so it can be captured.

“I don’t know how a bear got around here. Take it somewhere safe. I don’t want them to kill the bear,” Clifton Heights resident Denis McKnight said.

If the trap works, the Game Commission plans to relocate the bear along the Blue Mountain range, possibly in northern Lehigh or Schuylkill County.