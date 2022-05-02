UPPER MAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Authorities in Bucks County are searching for a woman wanted in what police are calling a domestic-related attempted homicide with multiple victims. Upper Makefield Township police say 38-year-old Trinh Nguyen was last seen operating a white 2018 Toyota Sienna van on May 2 around 7 a.m.
She is 5’1 inches tall and of Asian descent.READ MORE: Philadelphia Police Fire At 3 Men After Witnessing Fatal Drive-By Shooting In West Oak Lane
While police believe this is a domestic incident and is isolated to the victims, Nguyen is still considered armed and dangerous.READ MORE: Philadelphia DA Announces Charges Against Former Officer Involved In Fatal Shooting Of 12-Year-Old Thomas Siderio
If you have information on Nguyen’s whereabouts contact the police immediately.MORE NEWS: Crews Dispatched To Blue Mountain For Large Wildfire
No further information is available at this time.