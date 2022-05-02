OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) — An investigation is underway after a welder fell from a lift at Wonderland amusement park in Ocean City, New Jersey. Officials say 62-year-old Robert W. Sanger, of Pittsgrove, died from his injuries sustained in the fall.
Gillian's Wonderland Pier said the welder was an employee for a subcontractor in a Facebook post on Monday afternoon.
"We are saddened to report that an employee of a subcontractor working on a lift at Gillian's Wonderland Pier suffered a fatal injury Monday morning," the post read. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family. We are cooperating with all appropriate authorities to thoroughly investigate the cause of this tragic accident."
Emergency crews were called to the Wonderland Pier after the subcontractor fell from a lift while working on the Ferris wheel around 10:30 a.m. Monday.
The incident is under investigation by the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
No further information is available at this time.