PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office announced charges against a former Philadelphia police officer involved in the fatal shooting of 12-year-old Thomas “TJ” Siderio. Former officer Edsaul Mendoza was charged with first-degree murder, third-degree murder, voluntary manslaughter and other charges in connection to the fatal shooting on March 1.
Mendoza is currently being held without bail.
Police initially said four plainclothes officers were in an unmarked police vehicle and spotted Siderio with a gun that was later found to be stolen. Police say the vehicle's police lights were activated when moments later, the 12-year-old fired at the officers.
As Siderio ran, an officer fired his gun, striking Siderio in the back, killing him and violating the Philadelphia Police Department’s use of force directive.
The officer was suspended with the intent to dismiss. Police have not revealed the officers' name after the officer received threats.
