PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia man has been charged with murder after he allegedly shot and killed his grandfather and another man inside a home in the city’s Logan section, police say. Philadelphia police have charged Czar McMichael, 22, with murder and other related charges for the deaths of 45-year-old Anthony Ham and 67-year-old Benjamin E. McMichael on Sunday.

On Saturday, police say they responded to reports of a “person with a gun” at the 4600 block of North Broad Street. Police found Ham and Benjamin E. McMichael deceased once they arrived at the home. Police say Ham was found on the second floor and the grandfather was found on the third floor. They were both shot multiple times and pronounced dead by medics at 4:56 p.m. on Saturday.

Police say their investigation revealed that Benjamin E. McMichael conducted a routine inspection of his grandson’s room on Thursday. Benjamin E. McMichael was upset with the condition of the room, so he went to grab Czar McMichael’s arm. Police say Czar McMichael then spun around and shot and killed his grandfather.

A couple of days later on Saturday, Ham and another witness went to go check on Benjamin E. McMichael because they haven’t heard from him in a couple days. Police say Ham gained entry into the home through a window and opened the door for the witness, police say.

According to police, as Ham was checking out the home, he encountered Czar McMichael on the third floor, which led to a verbal altercation. Police say Czar McMichael then shot Ham multiple times and killed him.

Czar McMichael fled the residence after the shooting.

The witness, who police did not identify, called 911 about the shooting.

Czar McMichael was then apprehended by police at the 4500 block of North 13th Street and identified as the shooter, police say.

