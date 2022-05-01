PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On this week’s CBS3 Pet Project, Carol Erickson, an animal advocate with the PSPCA, discussed how the pandemic has caused a burnout amongst veterinarians. She said that because so many people adopted pets during the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s become very difficult to get an appointment for their animals.

Erickson said the burnout has led some veterinarians to become depressed, according to research.

“They got staffing issues, there is an increasing cost, along with everything else, or veterinary care,” Erickson said. “It’s tough on everybody, but according to research, it’s especially hard on these veterinarians who find themselves pretty depressed often. So I think the best thing we can do is keep taking our animals to the vet, but take it easy on these vets.”

