PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating a homicide and a suspicious death in Philadelphia’s Logan section on Saturday. The incident happened on the 4600 block of North Broad Street around 4:45 p.m.
Police say a 45-year-old man was shot once in the back and once in the head. He was pronounced dead by medics at 4:56 p.m.READ MORE: Man Shoots, Kills 2 Armed Teenage Boys During Attempted Robbery In Norristown, Officials Say
A woman, who police say is in her 30s or 40s, was found unresponsive while police were walking through the property. She was pronounced dead at 4:57 p.m., according to police. Her exact cause of death is unknown at this time.READ MORE: 85-Year-Old La Salle Professor Josh Buch Finishes In 4th Place At 100-Meter Dash For Runners 80-Or-Older At Penn Relays
Police say they made one arrest and recovered three firearms inside the house.MORE NEWS: Embiid Out For Foreseeable Future With Right Orbital Fracture, Mild Concussion
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.