PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 13-year-old boy was shot once in the head on Saturday night in North Philadelphia, police say. The shooting occurred inside a home on the 2200 block of North Woodstock Street around 7:15 p.m.
Police say the teenager was transported to a local hospital. He’s in extremely critical condition.
BREAKING: Philadelphia Police are responding to a shooting scene at 2200 Woodstock where investigators say a 13-year-old was shot in the head. Rushed by police to Temple where he is listed in extremely critical condition. Weapon was recovered, per police. @CBSPhilly
— Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) May 1, 2022
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.