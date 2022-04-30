NORRISTOWN, Pa. — Two armed teenage boys were shot and killed after they attempted to rob a man in Norristown on Friday night, officials say. The incident occurred in an alley behind the 300 block of Warren Street around 8 p.m.

Officials say police responded to a report of two males deceased from gunshot wounds. Once they arrived, they also found the shooter.

The investigation revealed that the two 17-year-old boys attempted to rob the shooter. Officials say they pulled a gun on him as he was walking to his car from a nearby residence.

Officials say early indications revealed there was a struggle for the teenager’s gun, and then the shooter used his legally registered gun to kill both of them. The shooter rendered aid and called 911 after firing the shots, according to a release. Both of the teenagers were from Norristown, but their names aren’t be revealed at this time due to their juvenile status.

One of the teens was shot five times and the other was shot once in the torso and the finger, which was ruled a homicide by an autopsy. Police recovered a ghost gun with an extended 30 round magazine at the scene, officials say.

The shooter was brought in for questioning, but later got released, according to officials. He hasn’t been charged.

The incident is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Norristown Police Department at 610-270-0977 or call the Montgomery County Detectives’ Tip Line at 610-278-DOIT (3638).