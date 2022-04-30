85-Year-Old La Salle Professor Josh Buch Finishes In 4th Place At 100-Meter Dash For Runners 80-Or-Older At Penn Relays

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The 126th running of the Penn Relays wrapped up Saturday at Franklin Field. The oldest track and field event in the country was back after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.
Saturday's events included a very special race for the young at heart.
During the 100-meter dash with runners 80-or-older, Josh Buch, an 85-year-old professor at La Salle University, finished fourth in the race in 21.33 seconds.
Eyewitness News profiled Buch earlier this week. He didn’t start running until the age of 76.
Bob Williamson, 84, won the race.
And Lester Wright Sr., 100, finished seventh in the race.