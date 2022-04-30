PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — General manager Howie Roseman made multiple trades on Saturday as the Eagles added players on both sides of the ball during Day 3 of the NFL draft. With their first sixth round pick on Saturday, the Eagles selected Kansas linebacker Kyron Johnson.

The Eagles traded up to pick No. 181 to select Johnson by dealing picks No. 188 and No. 237 to the Detroit Lions. Before that, the Eagles sent their fifth round pick (No. 154) to the Jacksonville Jaguars for two sixth round picks (No. 188 and No. 198).

Here’s a scouting report from NFL.com on Johnson:

Fifth-year senior who played two different positions and saw just nine total team wins during his journey at Kansas. Johnson’s tape as an edge defender in 2021 is better than anything he produced as an inside linebacker, but he likely lacks the traits and tools to stay on the edge in the NFL. He has shown noticeable improvement and consistency handling his business at the point of attack and he has excellent speed to range across the field. However, he lacks the instincts needed to process and play quickly between the tackles. His best shot to make a team is as a backup 4-3 Sam with above-average special teams potential.

With the Eagles’ final pick at No. 198 in the sixth round, they selected Southern Methodist University tight end Grant Calcaterra.

Here’s NFL.com’s scouting report:

An athletic tight end with quality ball skills and receiving acumen, Calcaterra has a concussion history that will be flagged by some teams. He retired from football in 2019 and spent 2020 preparing to become a firefighter before transferring to SMU, where he showed he still had it as a two-level pass-catcher. He plays with good football IQ versus zone coverage but might benefit from more pattern breaks to help him uncover against tight man coverage. He won’t make a difference as a blocker so he needs to shine as a pass-catching threat. The medical evaluations will be the biggest determining factor in where he might be drafted.

Overall, the Eagles added five players through the draft. They selected two players from Georgia’s defense: Jordan Davis in the first round and linebacker Nakobe Dean in the third round. Philadelphia drafted Nebraska center Cameron Jurgens, a potential successor to four-time All-Pro Jason Kelce in the second round.

The Eagles also filled a massive hole at wide receiver by landing A.J. Brown during the first round on Thursday night. They sent a first round pick (No. 18) and a (No. 101) in a deal with the Tennessee Titans.