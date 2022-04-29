PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An Uber driver was shot during an argument with a passenger in West Philadelphia on Thursday night. He was placed in critical condition at the hospital.

The shooting happened at Delancey Street and Cobbs Creek Parkway around 10 p.m.

Police say the Uber driver and passenger, a man in his early 20s, were arguing when the passenger allegedly shot the driver from behind his seat. The shooting caused the Uber driver to crash into a parked car and the front lawn of a nearby house.

“We got a guy out here working tonight, trying to make a living for his family. Unfortunately he’s now sitting in the hospital as the result of an action taken by an individual that wasn’t necessary,” Philadelphia police captain John Walker said.

Police say the bullet went into the driver’s chest. The driver is recovering in Lankenau Hospital Friday morning.

Investigators say the suspect ran northbound on Cobbs Creek Parkway following the shooting. They’re interviewing witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 215-686-TIPS.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.