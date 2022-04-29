PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Surveillance cameras captured an Uber driver chasing after his car in West Philadelphia after he was shot. Now, the search is on for the gunman.

Police say they’re in the early stages of the investigation. But officers are also going through security video that captured the aftermath of the shooting.

Security video shows, who a neighbor says, is a gunman running away from the scene after shooting an Uber driver by Cobbs Creek Parkway and Delancey Street in West Philadelphia around 10 p.m. on Thursday.

Another video shows who the neighbor says is the Uber driver limping across a street towards his car that doesn’t appear to have anybody in it but finally stops after it hits a fence.

“I guess he must have told him to get out of the car or whatever and shot through the back,” Larry Smith, a neighbor, said.

Police say before the shooting, a man and women were passengers inside the Uber but at some point the women left. It’s not clear why. Then police say an argument broke out between the 50-year-old Uber driver and the male passenger, a man in his early 20s, when the passenger allegedly shot the driver from behind his seat.

“There is a gunshot through the drivers’ side seat,” Philadelphia police Captain John Walker said.

Police say the Uber driver has gunshot wounds to his back and left bicep. He’s in critical but stable condition at Lankenau Hospital.

“We got a guy out here working tonight, trying to make a living for his family. Unfortunately, he’s now sitting in the hospital as the result of an action taken by an individual that wasn’t necessary,” Walker said.

No arrests have been made.

Uber said in a statement: “Our hearts are with the driver as he recovers from this horrifying incident. We’ve removed the rider’s access to the app, and stand ready to assist law enforcement with their investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 215-686-TIPS.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.