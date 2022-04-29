PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Uber driver was shot during an argument with a passenger in West Philadelphia on Thursday night. He was placed in critical condition at the hospital.

The shooting happened at Delancey Street and Cobbs Creek Parkway around 10 p.m.

Police say the 50-year-old male Rideshare driver and passenger, a man in his early 20s, were arguing when the passenger allegedly shot the driver from behind his seat. The shooting caused the driver to crash into a parked car and the front lawn of a nearby house.

“We got a guy out here working tonight, trying to make a living for his family. Unfortunately, he’s now sitting in the hospital as the result of an action taken by an individual that wasn’t necessary,” Philadelphia police captain John Walker said.

Police say the driver has gunshot wounds to his back and left bicep. He’s in critical but stable condition at Lankenau Hospital Friday morning.

Investigators say the suspect ran northbound on Cobbs Creek Parkway following the shooting. They’re interviewing witnesses.

CBS3 reached out to Uber regarding the incident and they say, “Violence has no place on the Uber platform. Our hearts are with the driver as he recovers from this horrifying incident. We’ve removed the rider’s access to the app, and stand ready to assist law enforcement with their investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 215-686-TIPS.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.