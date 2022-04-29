Inside Look At Philadelphia's Sexiest Airbnb The HottieHouse: 'I Would Describe It As A Fantasy Experience'

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Rental home hosts are coming up with creative new ways to make their listings stand out, and that’s especially true at one house in Northeast Philadelphia. From the outside, the house looks like many of its neighbors in the Northeast.

But inside, it’s the set of a full-fledged music video shoot.

Welcome to Philly’s sexiest new Airbnb: The HottieHouse.

“I would describe it as a fantasy experience,” Siren Redd said.

“I just want to wow, every time you go in a room, I want it to be something different,” she added.

Redd is the host of The HottieHouse. She designed and decorated each room with themes inspired by her favorite female artists.

For $100 to $200 dollars per night, she says you can use the space however you want within Airbnb’s rules.

“A lot of people rent it out here and they want to do something with their friends, like they want to do a game night or I get a lot of bachelorette parties,” Redd said. “I’ve had three already, so I feel like it’s a fun new experience and it’s good to take pictures and stuff around here. But I feel like, yes it’s for music videos, but more people rent it for little small intimate get-togethers with their girlfriends and stuff like that.”

As a producer and director herself, Redd offers guests the option to purchase additional production packages. She offers everything from hair and makeup, to photography and videography, even an exotic snake upgrade.

“I’m just trying to give people an experience,” Redd said. “If I thought it was cool, I know other people would think it’s cool, so why not?”

About a month after listing The HottieHouse online, business is booming.

And while one of Redd’s goals is to make money, her favorite part about hosting is seeing how local artists utilize the space to create viral content.

“Of course, we want to make money to help pay for our creative spaces, but honestly it’s just fun,” Redd said. “I’m literally having so much fun. I had so much fun building the house, I had so much fun looking at people create in the house. So it’s more so fun for me to see others create. It’s just fun for me. It gives me a little warm feeling inside.”