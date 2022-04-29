PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Quintez Adams, the man accused of multiple sexual assaults, including one on a SEPTA train, has been charged with several offenses Friday, the city of Philadelphia announced. Adams is being charged with rape, indecent exposure at a Philadelphia probation office, and indecent exposure at a hospital.
Police say the most recent attack happened Sunday on SEPTA's Broad Street Line.
When he was arrested earlier this week, Adams was taken to the hospital for evaluation.
The city says he was suffering from injuries from a physical assault involving one or more civilians.
The investigation is ongoing.