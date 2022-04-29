PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Mental Health Awareness Month kicks off this weekend. Experts say it’s a good time to talk to your kids about their state of mind.

A survey from Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Ohio, shows most parents know it’s important to talk to children about mental health. But more than half need help knowing how to start the conversation.

A program at the hospital called “On Our Sleeves” is launching “Operation Conversation.” The website has tips on how to start the conversation and keep it going and give advice to kids.

“It’s all about teaching adults how to have conversations with children, conversations in general, building the habit, but also conversations that are difficult. So how to talk about their mental health, if you’re worried about them, how to talk about current events,” Dr. Ariana Hoet said. “Every day, a time when there’s no distractions, maybe dinner time, in the car ride, at bedtime. Asking open-ended questions about a child’s day, what was the best part of your day? Is there something bothering you right now?”

For more on Operation Conversation, visit: https://www.onoursleeves.org/