LAS VEGAS (CBS) — The Philadelphia Eagles are adding to their defensive line. The Eagles on Thursday night selected Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis with the 13th overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

Davis says joining the Eagles is a “dream come true.”

“It was extremely unreal, just getting the call, 30 seconds earlier before the call you hear they moved up and you got the phone call. You know they really wanted you. It was crazy. I talked to Howie on the phone and then it was like man this is a dream come true,” Davis said.

The Eagles moved up two spots to draft Davis, trading Picks 15, 124, 162 and 166 to the Houston Texans for the 13th pick.

❗️TRADE❗️ We’ve traded picks 15, 124, 162, and 166 to the Texans for pick 13.@LifeBrand_AI | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/q7yWbnZuzd — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) April 29, 2022

Davis measures in at 6-foot-6, 341 pounds with a 4.78 40-yard dash time and a 123-inch broad jump.

“Fly like an Eagle. #FlyEaglesFly,” Davis wrote on Twitter.

Fly like an Eagle.#FlyEaglesFly — Jordan Davis (@jordanxdavis99) April 29, 2022

The Birds also made a blockbuster trade with the Tennessee Titans, acquiring Pro Bowl wide receiver A.J. Brown for the 18th pick and 101st pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

The Eagles have four draft picks left this year.

Here are the remaining Eagles’ picks

Round 2 – No. 51

Round 3 – No. 83

Round 5 – No. 154 (from Washington)

Round 7 – No. 237 (from New Orleans)

Rounds 2 and 3 begin Friday night at 7 p.m.