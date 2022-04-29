UPPER MERION, Pa. (CBS) — An unsettling incident has Upper Merion police searching for a fake cop and the focus of their investigation is a pickup truck that was caught on camera.

The police impersonation incident has drivers in the area alarmed.

Detectives were doing a separate investigation when they uncovered evidence that someone was impersonating a police officer on I-76. Upper Merion police are now searching for a police impersonator in a black pickup truck with a red and blue light bar in the middle of the windshield.

One resident says he wouldn’t stop if he saw the vehicle try to pull him over.

“I would never stop. I’d just keep going. Especially I know he a fake cop,” Chino Kim said.

Surveillance video captures the suspect initiating a supposed traffic stop around 11:45 p.m. on April 21. The driver uses flashing lights to pull over a white Jeep Grand Cherokee as the two vehicles were on the I-76 west exit ramp, heading north on Henderson Road.

“It’s very dangerous. You don’t know who’s stopping you,” Lisa Bankert said. “You don’t know what their motives are.”

Police say just north of the intersection, the SUV stopped and the pickup truck pulled up next to it. After a brief verbal exchange, the pickup truck driver pulled away and left.

Detectives don’t know who the pickup truck driver is or why the person pulled the SUV over.

“I’m going to be on the lookout,” Bankert said. “And I’m going to let everybody know. My daughter, everybody else I know, any female, any male for that matter. Just to be on the lookout.”

Police are also trying to get in touch with the driver of the SUV to ask what exactly happened during the illegal traffic stop.

If you know who or where the person is, police ask you to give them a call.