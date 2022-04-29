MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Former Attorney General Kathleen Kane is in custody Friday at Montgomery County prison after a recent DUI charge, which is in violation of her parole terms, a county spokesperson told Eyewitness News. Kane served as the Attorney General of Pennsylvania from 2013 until 2016.
Kane resigned following her conviction for perjury, obstruction of justice, and other related charges.
Kane was the first woman and first Democrat to be elected as Pennsylvania’s Attorney General.
