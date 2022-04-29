PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Broad Street Run activities are underway in Philadelphia. Participants are converging on the Pennsylvania Convention Center ahead of Sunday’s race for the health and wellness expo.

It’s a must for runners so they can pick up their bib, timing device, t-shirt and a race guide.

If you’re not running in the race, the expo is open to the public.

It runs until 7 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.

Also, SEPTA is offering free rides to register runners before and after the race. All you have to do is show your 2022 official race bib.

SEPTA will also run extra service on the Broad Street Line.

For everything you need to know about the 2022 Broad Street Run, click here.