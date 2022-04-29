PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Broad Street Run activities are underway in Philadelphia. Participants are converging on the Pennsylvania Convention Center ahead of Sunday’s race for the health and wellness expo.
It’s a must for runners so they can pick up their bib, timing device, t-shirt and a race guide.READ MORE: Surveillance Video Captures Moments After Shooting Involving Uber Driver In West Philadelphia
If you’re not running in the race, the expo is open to the public.
It runs until 7 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.READ MORE: Police Searching For Suspects Wanted After Shooting In Apartment Complex Next Door To CHOP In King Of Prussia
Also, SEPTA is offering free rides to register runners before and after the race. All you have to do is show your 2022 official race bib.
SEPTA will also run extra service on the Broad Street Line.MORE NEWS: 'He Killed My Husband': Mother Tells Investigators 22-Year-Old Son Stabbed His Father To Death Inside Bucks County Home
For everything you need to know about the 2022 Broad Street Run, click here.