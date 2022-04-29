Sixers, Eagles Fans React To Big Night In Philadelphia Sports

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Both the NFL draft and the NBA playoffs are offering hope to Eagles and Sixers fans who want another championship. After losing two in a row, the Sixers’ win last night was not guaranteed, but in the end, they’re onto round two in Miami.

“Huge improvements all around and it’s a lot of fun. Trust the process,” Evan Friel, a Sixers fan, said.

You’ve heard the phrase before, and in the end the Sixers succeeded, beating Toronto in Game 6 by 35 points.

“It was a scary game coming in but we really came in. Everybody played well,” Loui Mairorano, another Sixers fan, said. “It was a hell of a game.”

Eyewitness News was with fans at Chickie’s and Pete’s going into Thursday night’s game with the series 3-2. The Sixers won the first three games, and then came the slump.

“I told everybody Game 6 was going to be ours. Raptors is down, yeah baby,” Philly sports fan Monty G said.

It wasn’t just Sixers fans celebrating Thursday night. Eagles fans were invited to the Linc for a draft party. The team traded up to pick 13 for defensive tackle Jordan Davis and then traded their 18th pick to the Titans for wide receiver A.J. Brown. But it was the Sixers fans who were most excited for what’s next to come as they get ready to play Miami in round two.

“Miami bring them on,” Monty G said. “The Heat can’t deal with us. We number one, baby. We number one. NBA champions, you heard me? That’s how it is in Philly. Yeah!”

And Phillies fans also celebrated. They beat the Rockies 7 to 1.