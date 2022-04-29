NEWTOWN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A homicide investigation is underway after police found a man dead inside a Bucks County home. Police were called to a home on David Drive just before 5 a.m. for reports of a man in cardiac arrest.
When officers arrived they found a 50-year-old man dead on the living room floor with an apparent laceration to the neck.READ MORE: WATCH: Jason Kelce Reacts To Eagles Trading For A.J. Brown During NFL Draft
He was pronounced dead at the scene.READ MORE: CBS3 Mysteries: Philadelphia Police Release New Video In Jhalil Shands' April 2021 Murder
A suspect was taken into custody and a witness was transported to Newtown Police headquarters for an interview.
Police say there are no safety issues in the immediate area.MORE NEWS: Uber Driver Shot During Argument With Passenger In West Philadelphia: Police
An investigation is ongoing.