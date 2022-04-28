PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a double shooting left a security guard and a teenage boy injured Wednesday night in Southwest Philadelphia. The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. on the 5700 block of Baltimore Avenue on Wednesday.

Police say an argument emerged between the 56-year-old security guard and three other suspects. One of those suspects started shooting at the security guard, according to police.



The security guard was shot in his abdomen, right knee, and left buttock. He also discharged his weapon at the suspects. Police say the security guard was placed in stable condition at the hospital.

The suspects left the scene before police arrived.

A 17-year-old boy arrived at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center by a private vehicle with a gunshot wound to his left arm after the shooting. He was also placed in stable condition. It’s unclear if he’s a suspect.



No arrests were made during the shooting.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here