DOVER, Del. (CBS) — A U.S. Army private from Delaware died during a training exercise in Washington State. Now, his family is sharing the story of the young man they called an absolute light.
Private First Class Joseph Alejandro Marquez died Monday.READ MORE: MOVE Bombing Victims' Brother Says Philadelphia Still Hasn't Turned Over Remains: 'The City Won't Release Them To Me'
To his mother and sister, he was known as Joey. His mother said he was known for his dimples and was even called “private dimps” by his fellow soldiers. His family says he had dreamed of being in the Army since he was a child.Reports In Favor Of Eagles Moving Up In NFL Draft, But Who Do Fans Hope To See Birds Select?
“Joey was doing exactly what he wanted to do. He always wanted to be a soldier. He loves this country, he loves serving this country,” his mother said.MORE NEWS: Jeneen Barlow Participating In Broad Street Run To Help Raise Money For Cause Close To Heart
They say they are planning services and a celebration of his life.