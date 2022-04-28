CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Burlington County News, Local News, New Jersey news, Sameil Barrett

EDGEWATER PARK TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A double shooting in Burlington County has left one man dead and a woman injured, police say. The victims were found in a car around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday along the 200 block of Ivy Road in Edgewater Park Township.

Authorities on Thursday afternoon identified the male victim as 23-year-old Sameil Barrett.

Investigators say the 21-year-old woman was hospitalized but is expected to survive.

According to authorities, it’s believed two gunmen wearing hooded sweatshirts and masks approached the vehicle and opened fire.

No arrests have been made.