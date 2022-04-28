KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) — The search is on for suspects in connection with a shootout near the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia location in Montgomery County. Police are asking for the public’s help.

Police believe at least two people were injured in a shooting that happened right next door to CHOP’s new King of Prussia hospital. They say one of the victims was a woman with a 3-year-old when it happened.

CHOP was back to business as usual on Thursday after a shootout prompted a lockdown on Wednesday night.

Upper Merion police say it all started when gunmen opened fire on the sixth floor of the Smith Valley Forge Apartment Complex. The incident unfolded just before 10 p.m.

Initial reports show the shots were fired in the parking garage of Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, prompting the hospital to go on lockdown for more than an hour.

Detectives soon learned it happened in the building directly next door. Officers found multiple shell casings, and bullet fragments, along with evidence that there were at least two shooters firing at each other.

A short time later, police found a silver Honda sedan with blood in it.

They’re now looking for the person who was inside the vehicle along with the occupants of a white Mazda.

Eyewitness News spoke with a resident off-camera who says she came out to see blood splattered on the pavement and a nearby elevator. She says the building’s owners sent out an email saying the victims were not residents.

CBS3 reached out to CHOP for a statement on the lockdown. Administrators declined to comment.